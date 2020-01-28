Abducted Khayelitsha twin: 'We would accept even if the child is dead'









Asanda Tiwane and Siyanda Thugani are the parents of abducted 2-month-old twin, Kwahlelwa Tiwane. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - A second accused in the abduction of a 2-month-old baby appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The accused, from the DRC, has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Kwahlelwa Tiwane. Elly Kubunda, 22, on Monday appeared alongside Claremont High matric pupil Karabo Tau. Kubunda was arrested last Thursday and appeared briefly in court. The prosecution indicated it would oppose bail for Kubunda and that it was in the interest of justice and the community that the accused stay behind bars. The State requested time to gather all the necessary information for bail purposes. Kubunda’s legal representative, Leon Fieties, said: “My client was arrested at his home in Parow. He is from the DRC and has been staying in South Africa since the age of six. He has a family and siblings.”

His matter was postponed to Monday for bail application. The investigating officer was grilled in the dock by Tau’s legal representative Sulaiman Chotia.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Elly Kubunda, 22, on Monday appeared alongside Claremont High matric pupil Karabo Tau. Kubunda was arrested last Thursday and appeared briefly in court. Video: Vincent Cruywagen/Cape Argus

Tau was apprehended by police last week and upon questioning apparently confessed to having abducted baby Kwahlelwa in Parow.

Despite the arrest of the two suspects there is no word on the whereabouts of Kwahlelwa. Before the court proceedings the father of the missing baby, Siyanda Thugane, said: “The family is distraught and Kwahlelwa’s disappearance had affected the twins and his older brother.

“It has been more than 10 days since our baby was stolen and we do not whether he is still alive or not," he said.

“We plea with whoever has information on our baby to come forward. We don’t know whether he eats wherever he is. At this stage we would accept even if the child is dead but only if he can be found.”

The bail application of the matric learner continues today and the mother of the missing baby will take the stand.

Eighteen-year-old Claremont High School matric pupil, Karabo Tau, is accused of kidnapping 2-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Tau is accused of kidnapping 2-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

[email protected]