The accused, from the DRC, has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Kwahlelwa Tiwane.
Elly Kubunda, 22, on Monday appeared alongside Claremont High matric pupil Karabo Tau. Kubunda was arrested last Thursday and appeared briefly in court.
The prosecution indicated it would oppose bail for Kubunda and that it was in the interest of justice and the community that the accused stay behind bars. The State requested time to gather all the necessary information for bail purposes.
Kubunda’s legal representative, Leon Fieties, said: “My client was arrested at his home in Parow. He is from the DRC and has been staying in South Africa since the age of six. He has a family and siblings.”