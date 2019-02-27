The youngster started boxing five-years-ago while serving time in Pollsmoor prison for murder before being transferred to Victor Verster in Paarl. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - To his detractors, it may be strange to glorify a youngster whose wayward life landed him in prison. But Adbulaziz Kunert , the current local featherweight novice, who has displayed an impressive performance in all his seven professional bouts, deserves credit for his craft.

The Brooklyn born youngster started boxing five-years-ago while serving time in Pollsmoor prison before being transferred to Victor Verster in Paarl for a murder he committed in 2013.

Although still serving parole after he was released in 2017, Kunert devotes his time to shaping his body to maintain his agility.

Better known in the boxing ring as “Arabian Knight” because of his cocky movements, quick, sidestep and attacking boxing skills, the soft-spoken fighter is determined to focus on boxing and change his way of life for the better.

“I am not proud about what happened. It’s not something to be proud of, but I regret it instead,” he says about the murder.

Having spent almost four years behind bars, the 24-year-old talented left-hander, is gradually making his mark in boxing.

In his recent fight at the Wynberg military base, he outpointed Dumisani Tosi, in the featherweight division. Kunert displayed signs of a future champion, winning a unanimous points decision.

“I am determined to keep working hard and keep on winning to get to the top.”

Trainer and coach Emil Brice owner of Brice Boxing Academy said that he was requested by the Department of Correctional Services to host a tournament at the prison before he noticed Kunert.

“I saw this kid when I was hosting a boxing tournament at the facility. I was impressed with his boxing skills, I noticed that he has a lot of potential in him.

“He was very good, I wanted to see the best from him. He is now one of the best boxers in the stable in his division, I am very much impressed with him,” said Brice.

