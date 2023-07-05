About 38 tons of meat will be donated to underprivileged Western Cape homes

Cape Town - A long-term collaboration between the Diyanet Vakfi, the humanitarian branch of Diyanet (the Turkish religious authority), and Awqaf South Africa’s #Sharethecare outreach programme saw the distribution of 38 tons of meat to townships, community organisations and feeding schemes in the Western Cape this week. The annual joint initiative follows the Qurban – the sacrificial slaughter of livestock – and distribution of meat as part of the Eid ul-Adha celebrations, which were held last Thursday.

Over the weekend, meat parcels were prepared and distributed to impoverished communities all over the Western Cape in collaboration with organisations including Invisible Hands; Eersterivier Islamic Association; Worcester Islamic Society; DUAI Foundation Trust; Athlone Development Action Collective; Key Feeding Scheme; and several madressas and mosques. Communities that received donations included Athlone, Melton Rose, Macassar, Langa, Salt River, Manenberg, Strand, Sandvlei, Khayelitsha, Grassy Park, Parkwood, Phumlani, Lotus River, Steenberg and Netreg. Awqaf SA’s deputy chief executive, Mickaeel Collier, expressed his gratitude to their Turkish partners for their generosity, especially following the devastating earthquake that affected Türkiye earlier this year.

“Despite their own hardships, Türkiye has exhibited unwavering solidarity with vulnerable communities in Africa, particularly in South Africa. “This act of kindness exemplifies Türkiye’s magnanimity and reinforces its position as the world’s largest humanitarian donor nation, as consistently recognised by the UN.” The Turkish consul-general for Cape Town, Sinan Yesildag, said: “Türkiye is committed to offering assistance in any way possible.