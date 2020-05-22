Above-average rainfall expected until August
Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, the Western Cape province’s director for planning and information/water sector support at the Department of Water and Sanitation, said: “As everyone is aware, climate change has impacted on rainfall patterns in South Africa. For this reason, the department calls upon all water users to continue with water savings initiatives.
“Our main concern is the Gouritz River Catchment system which covers the Klein Karoo and Greater Karoo. In May 2019, the catchment area stood at 23.03% and a year later, it is only at 24.23%.
“This is due to the lower-than normal rainfall in the area that has persisted for several years.
“The major dams storage system supplying the city of Cape Town and surroundings is currently at 53.28% of capacity. This is an increase from last year’s capacity of 45.44% and the 20.65% seen during the height of the drought in 2018.
“Theewaterskloof Dam, which is the largest dam in this system, is at 49.95%, which is a definite improvement on the 20% seen in 2018.
“The Breede River Catchment, which is at 33.77%, is better than last year’s reading of 28.24%.
“At the same time, the Olifants/Doorn Catchment on the western side is at 6.54% compared to 11.87% last year. This catchment is part of the winter rainfall region,” said Bila-Mupariwa.@MwangiGithahu
