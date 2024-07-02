‘Abusive’ boyfriend on the run, after mom’s murder

Cape Town - A pregnant mother’s throat was slit and her arms and fingers broken. Her long-term boyfriend, suspected of being involved in the incident, is now allegedly on the run. Roslin Martins, 36, was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Sunday.

After no sign of her for two days, her sister, Aisha Samuels, reported her disappearance at the police station. A pregnant Roslin Martins was stabbed multiple times. Picture: Leon Knipe On Sunday around 8pm, Samuels broke into Martins’s wendy house where she was met with a grim scene. “I went to the police and told them that she didn’t come home. When I came back home I had a feeling something was wrong, and said that she is inside. We broke into the wendy house and she was lying on the floor next to the bed with a blanket covering her body.

“Her throat was slit and she had blood on her thigh. Her fingers and arms were broken,” said Samuels. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the suspect is known to the investigating team. Samuels said they were not at home when the incident happened. “The last time we saw her, it was the morning of our grandfather’s funeral and no one was home. Her boyfriend had been threatening to kill her for a long time.” Samuels said she once paid bail for the suspect.

“My sister had him arrested and I paid R500 bail for him, only because my mother asked me to because she didn’t want further conflict. Even then he threatened her for putting him in jail. “My sister was such a peaceful person and this man came and messed up her life. They have two children together and he did this and even lied to his family and said Roslin stabbed him in the neck, when we know that it’s self-inflicted,” said Samuels. Swartbooi said Manenberg officers attended to the complaint on Sunday.