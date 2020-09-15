Accept South African Sign Language as deaf people’s mother tongue - DeafSA

Cape Town - During a webinar hosted by DeafSA, Cultural Affairs and Sport the MEC Anroux Marais said the department was committed to promoting the use of South African Sign Language (SASL) and that this would be reaffirmed and implemented through the Western Cape Language Committee (WCLC).

The aim of the webinar was to create awareness of SASL during the Month of Deaf People (September) with discussions on the recognition of SASL as an official language.

Marais said the purpose of the webinar was to highlight the WCLC and its role in promoting SASL.

Established in 1998, the WCLC consists of 11 members and has a mandate of ensuring the equal status of the three official languages of the province (Afrikaans, English and isiXhosa), promoting multiculturalism, and actively promoting the development of previously marginalised and indigenous languages including SASL.

“The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has always been committed to promoting the use of the three official languages of the Western Cape, as well as promoting SASL, as part of its mandate,” said Marais.