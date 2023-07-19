Accident report awaited after MyCiTi bus crashes into coffee shop parklet

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town Urban Mobility Directorate is awaiting a report following an accident involving a MyCiTi bus that drove through Truth Coffee Roasting café in Buitekant Street in Cape Town CBD. Seven people sustained minor injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Just as the Truth Coffee shop was about to close at about 6.45pm on Monday and staff were preparing to go home, the MyCiTi bus swerved off the road and crashed into the store’s parklet. One of the owners, Ken Walton, said the accident destroyed part of the parklet that they had just finished building at a cost of about R250000. “We don’t really know what caused the accident but we can confirm that MyCiTi passengers got injured. The bus also knocked two cars that were parked on the side of the road.

“No one from our staff got injured but the parklet we somehow built for the city and its people to enjoy is now destroyed.” Walton said the insurance would take care of the damages but he wished someone from the City would talk to them about the incident. Mayco member for Mobility, Rob Quintas, said the vehicle was a D148 MyCiTi bus on route 103, travelling from Oranjezicht via Gardens to the Civic Centre.

“As far as we know, seven people sustained minor injuries and were discharged from hospital last night. It is unclear what has caused the accident, and we await the findings of the investigation. “The vehicle operating company contracted to the City, which employs the bus driver, is required to submit an accident report to the City and to report the incident to SAPS for investigation. “The City is committed to providing a world-class public transport system to residents, and threats to safety are regarded in a most serious light. We ask that the public please be patient while we await further information.”