Acclaimed architect to spearhead Cape Town’s memorial honouring WW1 black soldiers

Cape Town - A highly acclaimed international architect has been appointed to spearhead and advise on the memorial to honour black South African soldiers who died during World War I. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) appointed Sir David Adjaye OBE (Order of the British Empire), 55, as creative advisor to the CWGC Non-Commemoration project.

Story continues below Advertisement

He will head the committee which will decide on the final design in the Cape Town Memorial architectural competition, open to South African architects and architectural firms. The memorial is to be erected in the Company’s Garden with an anticipated date in 2023. Competition registration opened on May 5 and closed June 2, with 120 registrations received. “I’m delighted to work with the CWGC as creative advisor on their non-commemoration project. It presents an opportunity to address the imbalances that have happened in terms of commemorating the contributions and sacrifices made by certain ethnic groups that have not been acknowledged or recognised to date.

“It’s so important that people remember the fallen. We can craft a new generation of memorials and monuments that serve to create a dignified legacy – with equal dignity for all of those who sacrificed their lives,” Adjaye said. In 2017, the Ghanaian-British architect was knighted by Queen Elizabeth and he was recognised by TIME Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of the year. In 2021, Adjaye was the first African and youngest recipient of the 2021

Story continues below Advertisement

RIBA Royal Gold Medal, and a recipient of the World Economic Forum’s 27th Annual Crystal Award, for “leadership in serving communities, cities and the environment”. CWGC spokesperson Peter Francis said: “Having an independent, external voice of world renown such as Sir David will add real value and gravitas to the process. Given his vast experience in delivering sensitive and world-class vision to projects of a similar nature, Sir David was an obvious choice.” The memorial aims to honour and recognise the 1 600 black South Africans serving in various military units, including the Cape Coloured Labour Regiment, Cape Auxiliary Horse Transport, the Military Labour Bureau and the Military Labour Corps, who were recruited in Africa, for service in Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The CWGC said these men served in a non-combatant role as porters or carriers, transporting supplies across the African continent. The winning design will be announced on September 1, after which a model of the proposed new memorial will be on public display. [email protected]