Acclaimed Cape Town photographer George Hallett, 78, dies

Cape Town - Famed Cape Town photographer George Hallett, 78, died in his sleep on Wednesday after a long illness, his family said. In a Facebook post, his daughter Maymoena wrote: “We will always remember him for his light, his laughter, his boisterous personality, his outrageous jokes and being the life and soul of many a party. “Nobody can doubt his artistry in capturing beauty and joy in everything he saw through his eyes and his lens, nor his contribution to photography, particularly South African photography. Rest In Power Papa G." Hallett spent significant time in self-imposed exile from 1970, mostly in Europe, before returning to South Africa in 1995. In exile, he hobnobbed with the luminaries of African literature like Wole Soyinka and Struggle heroes Alex la Guma, Pallo Jordan and Dumile Feni. Hallett also designed the covers and took the photographs for the African Writers Series.

He received acclaim for his images of the destruction of District Six as bulldozers razed a vibrant community whose presence there had been deemed illegal due to the Group Areas Act.

Hallett was born in District Six but like many families, his was forcibly removed. He grew up in Hout Bay and Grassy Park.

Before his return to South Africa, Hallett followed and documented Nelson Mandela on his presidential campaign trail for the first democratic elections in 1994.

Rashid Lombard, a friend, said Hallett was known for always carrying a point-and-shoot camera over his neck, and pursued a career in photography with the guidance of MR Halim, who had a photographic studio in Hanover Street, District Six.

“George Hallett’s work is renowned for its humanity, its beauty. He was that silent observer photographing people with dignity and elegance.

“Well known for his portraits of Nelson Mandela and (the capture of) some of the most iconic moments in his life, the works from this period earned him a Golden Eye Award from World Press Photo in Amsterdam,” he said.

Lombard said he had been dreading Hallett’s passing. “I have lost a friend, comrade, and it hurt so much,” he added.