Cape Town - Eighteen-year-old Claremont High School matric pupil, Karabo Tau, accused of kidnapping 2-month-old Kwahlelwa Tiwane, appeared in the Bellville magistrate’s court on Thursday even as the whereabouts of the baby remained unknown.
Tau was apprehended by police on Sunday and, upon questioning, reportedly confessed to having abducted baby Kwahlewa in Parow on Thursday last week. She applied for bail on Thursday, but the case was postponed.
Court E at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court was packed with family and friends from both families while a crowd gathered outside to protest.
Solomzi Ngunda, a detective working on the case, testified that the cellphone number the accused used in her communication with the mother was used to identify her.
During cross-examination by State prosecutor Matrose Tobinceba, Ngunda said that in her initial interview with the investigating officer, the accused had alleged she was threatened into abducting the baby, and later had given the name of the person who Ngunda said was still under investigation.