Accused in gruesome child murder case names his own friends as possible suspects

Cape Town - A Vredenburg man accused of viciously stabbing his girlfriend's children to death has named his own friends as possible suspects in the murder case. This was revealed in the Western Cape High Court yesterday when accused Derick Kalmeyer returned to trial for the murders of siblings Faith and Conray Adams.

The 54-year-old man is accused of stabbing 3-year-old Faith to death and throwing her 18-month-old brother Conray through a glass window in May 2019. Kalmeyer now faces two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest. He has since pleaded not guilty to all the charges. On Monday, the children’s mom, Frizaan Adams, relived the horrific attack and told the court that Kalmeyer was upset because her friend had refused to leave with his colleagues and initially threatened her and her children with a crowbar.

During cross-examination of Adams’ friend Christolene Orion, who was at the property on the night of the incident, it was revealed that two other men had come to the home. Orion told the court that on the night of the incident a man, also named Derick, along with an unknown man, arrived to speak to her. She explained that earlier in the evening Kalmeyer had been at the home of Derick, where the men were drinking. When the two women arrived, Derick agreed to take them to an ATM where they withdrew money and later bought tik from his brother.

Orion claimed that during the car trip, Derrick had tried to court her and told her he would see her later that night. She said that along with Adams, they returned home with the children where they smoked the drugs. Derick returned to the property twice to ask her to leave with him to have sex but when she refused he became angry. She explained that after the argument she too fled the couple’s home but had run back to fetch her baby before the siblings were killed.

Defence advocate Bash Sibda said his clients denied attacking the two women and killing the children, but instead left the property after the argument. “I am going to argue that there was Derick who was already upset because you didn’t want to have sex with him and another man who had access to the property,” he said. Orion insisted that Kalmeyer murdered the children but admitted that at the time of the attack she was hiding on top of a cupboard in his sister’s home.