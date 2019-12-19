“I was arrested on the night of August 5, 2019, at my home in Siqalo squatter camp. I was informed that I was being arrested in connection with a stolen motor vehicle. I was systematically interrogated and beaten up at 30- to 45-minute intervals by members of the SAPS from August 5 up until the evening of August 7.
“I denied any knowledge of this matter for a period of roughly three days from my time of arrest until August 7, when the assaults had reached the point that I could no longer handle it, after which the police involuntarily obtained a statement from me,” Jeremy Sias said in his affidavit handed in during his bail application in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
Sias, who worked at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables until his arrest, is charged with Cremer’s murder as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances.
His two co-accused, Charles Daniels, 39, and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, who also applied for bail, face charges of theft of a motor vehicle and defeating the ends of justice.