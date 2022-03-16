Accused needs to go down to set an example against GBV

Cape Town - Anti-GBV protesters held a demonstration outside the Western Cape High Court where the trial of Abraham Mtsweni was postponed. Mtsweni was charged with the rape and murder of Sesi Sibanyoni, 31, after she was found dead in her Maitland flat on July 29, 2019, three days after she was visited by Mtsweni.

The Langa community’s anti-GBV co-ordinator, Anele Gqasane, said: “It was tragic to hear the story of Sesi and how she was murdered and strangled, especially when we heard that it was the boyfriend. “We want to make noise as loud as possible for culprits of GBV, murdering women, raping women, to stop. We want to make sure that justice is served and it’s a matter of saying no to GBV.” Sesi Sibanyoni. Gqasane said the outcome they are expecting following the conclusion of the trial is that Mtsweni is incarcerated as an example.

“He needs to go down, to set an example to those who still carry the idea that women are objects. If justice plays in our favour as the community and the family, it will send out a very good message to the nation,” Gqasane said. Mtsweni’s lawyer, Teboho Sebogodi, intends to bring an application for the recusal of the presiding officer, Judge Babalwa Mantame, as Mtsweni is of the view that he has not been granted a fair trial. Sebogodi requested that the matter be postponed to Thursday in order for him to finalise the application.

On previous occasions, there have been claims that the defence has been delaying proceedings, but Sebogodi said that he was only doing what is best for his client. “When we seek postponements, they are saying we are delaying. We have nothing to gain from delaying the trial, we want to present the best case for our client,” Sebogodi said. As part of the defence’s case, Sebogodi has attempted to secure witnesses that testified on behalf of the State but has been unable to.

He has also been adamant on the use of DNA results as evidence to present his case. A different prosecutor has taken over from Christopher Burke. Advocate Carine Teunissen will represent the State until the matter is concluded. [email protected]