Thousands of enthusiasts took part in the Cape Town Big Walk last year. David Ritchie African News Agency ANA

Cape Town - Captenonians have three days left to enter the Big Walk. The Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk 2019 presented by Double “O” is back for its 19th year on April 7, and people are encouraged to register.

The event will begin outside Cape Town Stadium and will end at the Cape Town Track, and offers a 10km walk, 5km walk or 8km Fun Run, depending on your fitness level.

Dr Elias Parker, the convener of the event, said preparations were all on schedule, but that with four days left to enter people needed to act fast or they would miss out.

“We take pride that for the last 18 years we’ve organised the event, and that apart from a few late starts everything has been on schedule.

“We’re not thrilled about the rate of entry, but we still have four days to go and we’re still hopeful that we can meet our goal of getting 15000 to 20000 participants,” Parker said.

“We also still want to encourage club runners to get involved in the 8km fun run.”

Entry costs R40 and participants are required to bring their ID and proof of entry with their 5-digit number to register. The theme of the Big Walk will be “Building Brighter Futures”, and participants are encouraged to arrive in bright clothing to reflect this.

“People might think the R40 to enter is a small amount, but the money from the entries all adds up and helps the beneficiaries.

“It’s not just about the event, but the people will be making an impact in the lives of the downtrodden, and these are the people who matter the most to us,” Parker said.

This year’s race will have free cold drinks, exciting prizes such as an overseas trip for two, tablets and bicycles.

People can enter at Tekkie Town stores or tickets can be bought at Webtickets.

