Activist clashes with community leaders as Flamingo Heights is 'stewing in filth'

Cape Town - A community activist in the Flamingo Heights informal settlement in Lansdowne is at loggerheads with community leaders after she called them out for taking part in the sale of alcohol and drugs. Pamela Tosh, founder of community outreach organisation, Indipam, is now seeking the intervention of ward councillor Mark Kleinschmidt.

Tosh said Flamingo Heights was a community imprisoned by its leaders and bottlenecked into a concentration camp environment and was stewing in filth. “A disgusting example of what the lives of the poor and underprivileged in Cape Town have become, and why ‘our’ children are growing up as drug addicts and criminals. “Children are exposed to alcohol and drug abuse by their parents, adults living with and around them, addicts and gangsters from surrounding areas, as the settlement is a middle ground for the sale of narcotics like heroine and Tik.

“To add fuel to the fire the community leaders are engaged in underhand activities and the sale of drugs and alcohol. The shebeen, which is currently run by a community leader, is a hindrance to the environment and the welfare of the children especially,” she said. Pamela Tosh said Flamingo Heights was a community imprisoned by its leaders and bottlenecked into a concentration camp environment and was stewing in filth. Picture: Supplied Tosh who called for the removal of the community leaders said they were not involved in any outreach programmes, meetings or appeals for food, whilst elderly residents continued to suffer without enough food and were becoming weak and ill. “In contrast to what the department of social development is offering, their initiatives, support programmes and counselling, it is evident that without a multi-levelled approach to various welfare concerns, and the collaboration of community leaders, organisations and authorities, we will not see any improvements here,” she said.