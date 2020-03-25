Activists call for ‘Covid-19 precaution messaging'

Cape Town - Community activists from some of the city’s vulnerable communities are calling on the government and celebrities to maximise their efforts in spreading Covid-19 precaution messaging.

In Bonteheuwel, community activist Henriette Abrahams said: “Our working-class folk are continuing life as per normal - people have so much on their plates, be it crime, poverty, violence or where their next meal is coming from, that this virus is not a priority for them.”

Soraya Salie from Bonteheuwel Walking Ladies said that she had hoped the government, after announcing the national disaster, would put in place resources. “Right now we have NGOs and NPOs trying to assist, but they lack funds and resources. As much as celebrities can spread the word and organisations share the little they have, we still need to see the government actively assisting.”

Carmen Rogers, a community activist in Langebaan, said: “This is a global pandemic and with a united front we can ensure that every single person is reached.”

In response, spokesperson for the Western Cape department of health Byron la Hoe said that the government was working to ensure that everyone is informed.