Activists call on public to urgently object to new Koeberg nuclear plant

Cape Town - Environment lobby groups and activists are engaged in a social media campaign to get the public to write to the government and object to the granting of permission to build a new nuclear plant on, or adjacent to Koeberg before this Sunday’s deadline for objections.

The campaign, led by the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute (Safcei), citizens are being asked to send emails to [email protected] and [email protected] of the appeals and legal review directorate of the department of environment, forestry and fisheries.

Safcei executive director Francesca de Gasparis said: “We are very concerned that the government has reopened the environmental impact assessment for the Duinefontein site which is right next door to Koeberg.”

“This was done some time ago with the objective of being able to create and build a new nuclear plant alongside Koeberg.”

Koeberg Alert Alliance’s Peter Becker said: “Objections must, however, relate to information released in the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) of 2019. This is because the record of decision was based on a report which explicitly and repeatedly linked the need for the new nuclear build to the requirements of the now superseded IRP 2010.”