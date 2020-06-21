Activists, NGOs question allocation of GBV funds

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Anti-gender-based violence (GBV) activists have raised concerns at the Solidarity Fund’s announcement of a R17 million allocation to the National Shelter Movement, Thuthuzela Centres and the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre. The allocation, although welcomed, has caused activists and grass-roots level NGOs to question whether community-based organisations at the forefront of gender-based violence activism, were included in funding and called for transparency in the disbursement of funds. Last week, the fund announced the funding to initiatives that support gender-based violence victims, namely, the National Shelter Movement, an NPO that supports around 78 shelters across the country, 55 Thuthuzela Care Centres and the command centre which operates a call centre facility. Executive director at the KZN Network on Violence Against Women, Cookie Edwards said she did not dispute the money, however, asked where civil society fits into the funding. “Organisations working on the ground who are survivors, where is the funding for them? That’s the issue. Try to call a social worker after 5pm. It’s civil society that runs with survivors 24/7. Not every woman will call the command centre. What referral pathways do they have for after hours. Are there women going to be told to come back in the morning?” said Edwards.

“The Solidarity Fund should have considered civil society organisations: your community-based organisations that can’t even put a proper proposal together but do all the work that they do because of the passion they have.”

Movement for a feminist government and women’s rights, Shayisfuba said: “We are aware that some of our feminist comrades have had to pull and push just to achieve receiving what is mere crumbs from the Solidarity Fund, in the form of this R17m.”

Director at the Women’s Legal Centre, Seehaam Samaai welcomed the intervention from the Solidarity Fund. “These interventions are few of the components that have been highlighted in the interim emergency gender-based violence plan, which was announced in September last year, by the president. Everything that can go towards the fighting of violence and femicide we will welcome.”

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said over the past few weeks no fewer than 21 women and children have been murdered.

Since December last year, 10 government-owned buildings have been handed over to the Department of Social Development to be used as shelters, said Ramaphosa.

[email protected]