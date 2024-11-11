Activists vie for Manenberg by-election after councillor’s death

Cape Town - Popular community activists have lined-up to contest the upcoming municipal by-election in Manenberg, following the passing of DA councillor Bonita Jacobs. Three months after the 64-year-old was laid to rest after suffering a short illness, several well-known activists have joined local political parties and embarked on election campaigns.

The DA has put forward Pastor Deidre De Vos as their candidate to follow in the footsteps of Jacobs. Deidre De Vos The 50-year-old mother and former Proportional Representative for the ACDP, said she joined the DA after being informed her party would not contest the election. Her community work in Manenberg dates back to the horrific tornado, which swept through the Cape Flats community more than 20 years ago, where De Vos lost her home. Since then, she has been a member of several committees and most recently served in the same sub-council as Jacobs.

“Initially the ACDP said they would not contest the elections but later I saw they put a candidate forward. Manenberg is a complex community with several delivery challenges. One of my main concerns is the fact that there are more than 700 drug outlets causing chaos for law abiding citizens.” Teacher, Yumna Alexander, has signed-up as the candidate for the Patriotic Alliance (PA), and said infrastructure and the lack of upliftment in the community are among her main concerns. Alexander, in 2019, started the Hopeful Leaders Night School for struggling parents in Manenberg. She is also a teacher at Primrose Primary School and has opened six more schools across the Cape Flats. Yumna Alexander “Among some of the biggest challenges in our community is education and upliftment. In terms of service delivery, I would definitely say the sewerage infrastructure and housing issues are among the top concerns.

“I always felt I needed to do something more and hopefully this gives me the opportunity.” Moulana Sameeg Norodien will be running as a candidate for Al Jamah and said he hopes to continue driving social change and helping residents access basic services. Over the years, Norodien has been praised for his efforts in tackling gang violence. Several years ago, Norodien along with other religious leaders embarked on hosting weekly thikrs (prayers) amid bloody gang wars in an attempt to bring peace. He is also known for his work in running the Manenberg Centre of Islamic Information and Education. Sameeg Norodien “Manenberg needs a concerted effort for the upliftment of our people from basic services to basic resources.

“I believe being a ward councillor will help access better help for the community,” he said. The National Coloured Congress has nominated Yusuf Hope to run as their candidate, for his contribution to fighting for better resources such as the planned School of Skills. He is also widely known for the project undertaken by the political party several years ago, to provide free school haircuts for young boys in the area. Yusuf Hope “I started my community work over 35 years ago with an NPO to assist homeless people.