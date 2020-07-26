Adderley Street fountain now open after refurbishment

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has unveiled the newly refurbished Adderley Street fountain, which has been non-operational for three years. The repairs to the fountain were initiated after ward councillor Dave Bryant submitted a motion to subcouncil 16 in January last year. “A long-term goal is being developed to make the fountain sustainable through the use of an underground spring water source. Potable water has been used to refill the fountain, which is recirculated through its pump system. and in due course we intend to replace this with water from the underground springs. The Cape Town CBD prides itself on being the number one CBD in the country, and with the current economic challenges presented by the Covid-19 restrictions, we must do all we can to make the CBD as attractive as possible for all stakeholders,” Bryant said. The motion followed concerns raised by the councillor with regard to the derelict appearance of the fountain. Subcouncil 16 heard at its meeting that the fountain would undergo a redesign process, after which repairs would be initiated. The fountain was switched off when Cape Town experienced a drought crisis, during which time it has been vandalised.

“The project took just over a year to complete. Following on from the motion, the officials put together a comprehensive report to look at how we can prevent further deterioration.

“The next phase of the plan is looking at a precinct plan for the area as well, and really trying to create an interactive space for that section of Adderley Street and Heerengracht. The CBD is currently facing an economic crisis, with many businesses closing down,” he said.

Mayor Dan Plato said: “The Adderley Street fountain is an iconic feature in the Cape Town CBD I am thankful to the officials who have worked to restore this landmark within the CBD. This fountain should serve as a reminder to everyone of what can be achieved when we work together to overcome hardships.”

Cape Town Tourism communications manager Briony Brookes said: “The fountain is not only something visually appealing for visitors, but it has symbolic meaning for locals as well, showing how far we have come since our drought.”

