Addicts, abused find meaning in Cape vegetable garden

Cape Town - Drug users and people living on the streets are successfully reintegrating back into a normal life while they get in touch with nature and grow their own vegetables.

The Streetscapes organisation has an urban garden programme where it assists people to get involved in growing their own vegetables, which are then sold to restaurants and used to make food for themselves.

There are currently four urban gardens in Vredehoek, Trafalgar, Roeland Street and Kuils River. This land provides a space for drug users, alcohol users and abused persons to learn to connect with themselves and other people in a healthy way.

Farouk Philander has been living on the streets for 20 years using heroin, before being offered a job at Streetscapes.

“I was on a methadone programme for three years and I am currently clean from it. The vegetable garden keeps me busy because it didn't allow my mind to wander off. My next step is to be reunited with my family and be a part of their lives again. It’s been almost 15 years since I have seen them and I am really excited, actually,” said Philander.