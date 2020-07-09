Addicts, abused find meaning in Cape vegetable garden
The Streetscapes organisation has an urban garden programme where it assists people to get involved in growing their own vegetables, which are then sold to restaurants and used to make food for themselves.
There are currently four urban gardens in Vredehoek, Trafalgar, Roeland Street and Kuils River. This land provides a space for drug users, alcohol users and abused persons to learn to connect with themselves and other people in a healthy way.
Farouk Philander has been living on the streets for 20 years using heroin, before being offered a job at Streetscapes.
“I was on a methadone programme for three years and I am currently clean from it. The vegetable garden keeps me busy because it didn't allow my mind to wander off. My next step is to be reunited with my family and be a part of their lives again. It’s been almost 15 years since I have seen them and I am really excited, actually,” said Philander.
Nicholas Siyoyo, who grew up on the streets of the city centre smoking mandrax, is also working at the vegetable garden.
Siyoyo said: “I needed drugs to give me comfort on the streets. I got to know myself a lot while working here and learnt how to interact with the outside world. I had no purpose on the streets and definitely do not miss looking for food and a place to stay.”
Streetscapes manager Jesse Laitinen said: “People on the streets feel powerless and helpless, whereas if they work, they have a sense of independence and feel better about making decisions. People shouldn't only be locked up as charity cases, they need to feel as if they add value.”
Laitinen said food production should get closer to local communities because it will help address issues experienced among vulnerable people.@Sukainaish
