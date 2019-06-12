File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Table Mountain National Park confirms that an attempted mugging incident took place on Sunday, 9 June 2019, near Kleinplaas Dam in Red Hill - Cape Point. A male park user was making his way along the road to the Kleinplaas Dam parking when two young males clothed in black hoodies and denim jeans, approached him with knives and a suspected firearm.

The victim then dropped his belongings and ran away alerting his friends of the suspects.

By this time the suspects realised they were not alone they escaped into the direction of Ocean View.

As soon as the rangers were tipped off via a Whatsapp Group member at about 14:30, the rangers immediately responded taking them minutes to get to the scene. The first of three ranger teams arrived within 14 minutes of receiving the call and were followed up by two other teams in support of the incident from other sections.

Thanks to the speedy response of the rangers who were patrolling close to the area at the time, no injuries occurred and the victim was safely escorted to the incident location to retrieve his items.

Additional resources will be deployed to the area to patrol and monitor the activity within the area.

These are the suggested SANPark safety tips visitors should adhere to:

Never hike, run, cycle etc alone

Plan your route from start to end and choose the route according to the ability, fitness and experience of the group. This will prevent potential injury

Inform someocrimne exactly which route you are taking as well as your expected time of return) and stick to this route and plan.

Always be prepared for bad weather, i.e. take proper weatherproof clothing even on a sunny day (wind and rain proof); torches - with spare batteries and globes; good footwear - strong boots or shoes with non-slip soles; food; water; a flask of tea or some other beverage; a rucksack to carry it all in - so as to leave your arms and hands free.

Undertake your activity with somebody who knows the way and carry a guidebook, map or route description. A registered guide is recommended.

Keep to the designated routes on well-used paths. Heed signs advising of danger and do not take short cuts or unknown routes

Leave valuable like cash and cameras behind

Be wary of suspicious persons who may pose as hikers