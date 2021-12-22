Adult female pitbull Coco’s suffering and hunger days are finally over

Cape Town – Coco has faced serious abuse in her life, but now the female pitbull has been given a new chance in life after having been brought in to the organisation by the owner’s grandfather. From being tied to the railway line by her previous owners – in the hope that the train would run it over – through to a massive excruciatingly painful mammary tumour, and battling to walk because if its weight bearing down on her skeletal body, these are just some of her woes.

Animal Welfare Society of SA (Awsa) spokesperson Allan Perrins said that Coco comes from a home in a sought-after neighbourhood on the Cape Flats and her owner is a well educated woman, a school teacher entrusted with the responsibility of educating and taking care of impressionable young children. “Coco’s neglect and abuse started several years ago and escalated over the past year leading to the owner’s grandfather stepping in to save her. Her extraordinarily long teeth could only be because the dog has never eaten proper dog food. “We also discovered that she has ehrlichia (a disease that affects dogs caused by a tick-borne bacteria). Her skin was a mass of these potentially deadly parasites that were fast sucking the life out of her battered body. We also noticed that she battled to walk and upon examination discovered several in-grown toenails that had penetrated her pads,” said Perrins.

The owner, who did not want her name used, said in response to the allegations that she was completely upset because she used to buy the dog 8kg of dog food and the dog ate well. “When the tumour started to grow, I didn’t know it was a tumour as it grew as a lump that would disappear and reappear. That's when I started looking around and contacting people seeking help. My grandfather works long distance and I didn’t want to stress him as he had just undergone a foot operation,” she said. Coco’s neglect and abuse started several years ago and escalated over the past year, leading to the owner’s grandfather stepping in to save her. Picture: Facebook. The grandfather said that his bakkie was broken and he and his wife were in hospital as they’re both diabetic, and she had a kidney infection.

Perrins said that charges of animal cruelty would be laid. “Regardless of how the dog came to be in her care, the Animal Protection Act, which describes her as the owner, has been transgressed because her partner left it in her care, and it suffered in her care. Her excuses should not be interpreted as genuine remorse,” said Perrins. Meanwhile, fans on Facebook are offering donations to help Coco recover, with some saying the owner should be reported to the education department and punished for her actions.

Perrins said that like all dogs, Coco’s capacity to forgive appeared infinite. “We noticed that she was gentle and very receptive to being stroked and reassured. She craved love and a gentle touch. Despite her care bill likely being astronomical, she deserves a second chance and will get her every wish this Christmas. We will fill her stocking with an abundance of love and hope and give her the ultimate Christmas present – the gift of life and a future filled with all things bright and beautiful,” said Perrins.