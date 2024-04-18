Adult male cross-breed dog found in a backyard pit bull breeding compound in Hanover Park

Cape Town - An alleged illegal pit bull breeding operation has been shut down in Hanover Park, as the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS) continued its fight against the crime. AWS inspectors were conducting a mass animal sterilisation project in the area on Tuesday when they were informed about an illegal breeding operation in a resident’s backyard.

Inspectors then discovered an adult male cross-breed dog that was not neutered. It was chained to a makeshift shelter on the premises. They also found a pit bull puppy tied and kept inside a dirty hovel, and an unspayed adult female pit bull. AWS spokesperson, Allan Perrins, said the the dogs’ water bowls were empty and the only food accessible looked like vomit on the ground.

Perrins said despite having an armed police escort with them, things became tense, particularly when they handed the owner a court order allowing inspectors to seize the dogs. “Our inspectors refused to be intimidated and stood their ground, and by removing the dogs, effectively ended their vicious cycle of abuse.” The owner, a man believed to be unemployed and in his early twenties, relied on his breeding set-up as a sole source of income, Perrins said.

“These dogs suffered unimaginable cruelty and abuse. They were treated like objects, not sentient beings. That’s like being tortured day in and day out. “That animal is a breeding machine. The quicker they can push out puppies to their mine the quicker they can sell them. In our opinion, these uncaring owners and abusive illegal scenarios represent the perfect storm and reason for many dog attacks.” Spokesperson for the Pit Bull Federation of SA, Lehanda Rheeder, said backyard breeding was a big problem.

“It is time to take hands with welfare to stop the illegal breeding of not only pit bulls, but all animals,” she said. “Proper education for the public is needed so that they can realise to pick the right pet for their family environment. It’s a long-term decision toward that animal.” Perrins said AWS would start to ensure the owner did not carry on with breeding.

“Now the hard work begins as we set about rehabilitating the dogs and making sure that their owner does not become a repeat offender and indirect contributor to future dog attacks,” he said. Meanwhile, the long-running debate on whether or not pit bulls should be banned in South Africa resurfaced this week after a Rustenburg man was mauled to death earlier this month. Police said they opened an inquest. “Police were called to a scene where a body of Moeletsi Moses Sedi, aged 40, was found lying on the ground. He had visible bite marks on his body, and he was declared dead by paramedics on the scene. The owner of the two pit bulls was not home during the incident,” said Adéle Myburgh, North West police spokesperson.