Adults and children with cleft lip and palate are still ‘highly stigmatised’

Cape Town - It was clear from the experiences of those born with a cleft lip and palate how reconstructive surgeries repaired not only their mouths but their lives. On Tuesday, Operation Smile received R126 500 in funding from Tata International Africa to continue to provide life-altering free reconstructive surgeries and comprehensive care to adults and children with cleft lip and palate.

At the time of her birth, Chwayita Bokana, 24, from Khayelitsha said doctors failed to notice her cleft palate, with her mom only noticing after seeing she was not feeding well. Her mother returned to the hospital for surgery, however it was not successful and she lives with speech impairment. “After the surgery, my mother didn’t go back to tell them it wasn’t successful. Growing up was hard, I was bullied a lot at school.”

At 21, she had a second operation. Bokana is now a patient advocate assisting Operation Smile in awareness programmes in schools and communities. “There is little to no understanding and awareness, especially among black people. We don’t know things like what cleft palate or lip is. So raising awareness is really the goal.” John Kabare, originally from Rwanda, was born with a cleft lip and palate. He came to South Africa in 2010 and was given details of a website which could assist. Operation Smile responded.

“Before I got the operation, I was ashamed because my teeth were out, my lip was open. I was not even going to the shop. I would send someone to buy something for me because the cashiers don’t want to serve me. “I felt like I wanted to cry. But after the operation, even myself, I was surprised. I was very happy after the operation,” Kabare said. “I was thinking why God created me like this, differently. I didn’t know if there were other options, I didn’t know there was any operation that could change my life.”