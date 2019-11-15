However, cybersecurity incidents rarely make the news. Managing executive in charge of cybersecurity at Vodacom, Sheldon Bennett, said: “You rarely see incidents reported across Africa. And certainly not recurring incidents. Yet we’re not aware of any reasons that hackers, or even organised crime, wouldn’t want to attack Africa.”
Bennett was speaking at a briefing to discuss how Africa compares with the rest of the globe from a cyber- security perspective,.
He mentioned a recent cyber- attack in which South Africa was apparently among 17 countries targeted by North Korean hackers called the Lazarus Group, which attacked an unnamed African bank and made off with $100million (R1.4billion), as an example of how under-reported such incidents are.
Bennett said: “In Africa, a lot of work needs to be done to get better at sharing news of cybersecurity incidents. It’s not about the gory details - cybersecurity experts are more interested in understanding how they do it or how they ultimately achieved their objective.