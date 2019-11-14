The AfricaCom conference discusses how low-cost data will positively affect productivity and enhance digital skills in Africa’s digital revolution. Pictures: Armand Hough /African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The access to, and utilisation of, low-cost data is very important for Africa’s digital revolution, which could in turn have a positive effect on productivity across the continent and digital upskilling. These were some of the issues that were unpacked at the AfricaCom technology conference this week, which started on Tuesday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) and will conclude today, with 15000 guests, 450 speakers and 500 exhibitors expected to attend over the three-day period.

Members of the local and national governments also spoke at the conference, with Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams speaking about how the government would not be able to work alone in ensuring that South Africa was successful in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Mayco member for economic opportunities, James Vos, discussed Cape Town’s role as a technology hub and the MEC for education, Debbie Schäfer, spoke about skills development for the job market of the future.

Aubrey Hruby, the co-founder of Africa Expert Network, and her panel of guests discussed the importance of digital literacy, and how vital it was for people across Africa, and more especially South Africa, to have regular access to internet and low-cost data to build a mindset of innovation.

“While people make use of data differently, and while you won’t necessarily see, for example, all farmers researching prices and all the things that people think will enhance productivity in the field, they may enjoy watching Bollywood or downloading sport and making use of the internet for leisure time. There is nothing wrong with this as the leisure economy can also create opportunities for the creative sector,” Hruby said.