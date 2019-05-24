‘Everyone has a role to play as our goal cannot be achieved by one person alone’. File picture: EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Cape Town - More than 1500 people are expected to take to the streets tomorrow as they walk in the name of peace. Tomorrow is also Africa Day and the aim of the march is to reduce conflict and violence on the continent. The International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) celebrates this day along with Members of Parliament, religious organisations, the police band, local schools and the youth of Cape Town.

The starting point of the walk will be at the Albert Luthuli Plaza, moving towards the Civic Centre from 10am until 2pm.

Africa Day is meant to acknowledge the work of the AU (formerly the Organisation of African Unity) since its establishment on May 25, 1963. Africa has fought continuous wars, and tomorrow will be about reflecting on its achievements and on uniting Africans.

“As IPYG, we have contextualised the need for peace in Africa as we celebrate the Declaration of World Peace. This celebration stands in solidarity with Africans as the hope of Africa, and IPYG is the same, so we want everyone to realise that they have a role to play as peace cannot be achieved by one person alone,” said Chipo Magombo, a co-ordinator at IPYG.

IPYG also ran a letter-writing campaign earlier this year where the youth were given a platform to express their concerns to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The youth are the bulk of Africa’s population, and the continent is facing the most conflict in the world. As the youth, we should be the ones working towards a peaceful Africa as we are the ones affected the most by the conflicts,” said Magombo.

“Who can compensate the youth for their lives when they are lost in war? The majority of those who lose their lives in wars are youths, so as the youth we believe that if we all unite, peace will be achieved.”

The peace walk will also be in support of the AU goal of “Silencing the guns by 2020 - Advancing the ­Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War”.

Magombo said that although the year 2020 may seem to lack promise, the aim was to continue working together so that the goal of peace and the cessation of war would be attainable. There had, however, been positive change since the establishment of the AU, as they had been putting in more effort and resources into stabilising the conflict zones in Africa.

“Our goal is not aimless but is directed by the goals and principles contained within the The Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War, which will be discussed more at the walk tomorrow,” she said.

