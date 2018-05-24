Africa Day commemorates the day on which the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the forerunner of the AU, was formed by 32 independent African countries in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in 1963.

Cape Town - Investors and innovators must feel at home in Africa.

This was the message delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of Africa Day celebrations across the continent today.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the African Renaissance Conference in Durban.

He said that in March the AU reached a milestone agreement on the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“This agreement seeks to dissolve barriers to shared opportunity and prosperity, by enabling the movement of people, goods, services and knowledge around our continent. This agreement places the best that Africa has to offer at the disposal of all Africans and promises to reduce the inequality that exists across national borders,” he said.

RELATED: #AfricaDay: 'Search for unity and dignity'

Africa Day commemorates the day on which the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the forerunner of the AU, was formed by 32 independent African countries in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, in 1963.

Ramaphosa reiterated the message of unity across the continent.

“In the interconnected world of today where we as Africans assert ourselves as equals - not subjects - in the global governance system and the globalised economy

“This future must be the outcome of a shared vision in the same way that our dismantling of the shackles of oppression and colonialism relied on solidarity and unity in resistance,” he said.

In the Western Cape, members of the legislature debated the sustainable path to Africa’s transformation.

Legislature Speaker Sharna Fernandez said corruption was the most serious obstacle to development and combating it was important.

“Combating corruption will enhance the development of Africans and ensure a youth dividend. A 2016 report indicated that corruption centred on abuse of power, bribery and procurement corruption. Corruption has held Africa back for far too long,” she said.

ANC MPL Trudy Dijana said corruption eroded the development of a universal culture of good governance, democratic values, gender equality, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law.

“In building strong national and regional institutions, the empowerment of our anti-corruption agencies and insulating them from political influence is most important in order to win the fight (against) corruption,” she said.

Meanwhile, banking heads at an annual African Development Bank meeting in South Korea discussed ways of getting the continent to compete in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his country was willing to share its technological and industrial knowledge.

“The formula for the wealth of nations is clear: rich nations add value to all they produce; poor nations simply export raw materials. Africa needs to industrialise and add value to everything that it produces - from agriculture, to minerals, to oil, gas and metals. Africa needs to move from the bottom to the top of the global value chains,” he said.

The African Development Bank plans to invest $35 billion (more than R436bn) over the next 10 years in its focus on industrialisation with hopes to help Africa raise its industrial gross domestic product (GDP).

READ MORE - Africa Day: A white African’s dilemma

Jae-in said that to unlock Africa’s potential through investment, the bank had created the Africa Investment Forum, a transactional platform created by the African Development Bank with its partners to leverage global pension funds and sovereign wealth funds and other institutional investors to significantly invest in Africa.

The Mastercard Foundation said that, in order to overcome the unemployment challenge on the continent, $2bn (more than R25bn) was needed to create 30 million jobs for African youth by 2030.

The foundation’s president and chief executive, Reeta Roy, said: “Youth unemployment in Africa is the issue of our time.”

Roy said that given the continent’s rate of population growth, more people would enter the workforce in Africa each year than anywhere else in the world.

“By 2050, it will have a quarter of the world’s workers and become the single largest workforce globally.

“All that comes against a backdrop of the highest rate of unemployment anywhere, a potentially dangerous socio-economic factor that has traditionally contributed to political instability, crime and poverty,” said Roy.

Additional reporting by African News Agency (ANA).