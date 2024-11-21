African Innovation Academy launched at Langa High School

Cape Town - At Langa High School, the official launch of the African Innovation Academy (AIA) x iXperiment Program commenced on Wednesday, aimed at empowering high school learners with entrepreneurial skills. Speakers included Ozow CEO Thomas Pays, entrepreneur and mentor Ghalieb Jardien, Department of Basic Education chief education specialist Dr. Neo Mothobi, and BRICS plus Associate Sesona Mdlokovana, among others.

The program is an educational initiative and partnership between African Innovation Solutions and the iXperiment model from Romania. African Innovation Solutions CEO Palesa Nangu said: “This program is about empowering young minds to become problem solvers and innovators, not just for their communities but for the world. We are using that method of establishing the programme in South Africa for African innovation.” AIA is designed as a four-month accelerator program which will come into full effect next year.

The collaboration blends theoretical learning with practical implementation with a curriculum structured into four stages: ideate, innovate, initiate, and iterate. This guides learners from identifying problems to the creation of innovative sustainable solutions. Aligned with World Children's Day, this event symbolises a commitment to nurturing the potential of South Africa's youth, equipping them with the tools needed to address pressing local challenges and thrive in the global economy. Key features include workshops and mentorship in which learners participate in workshops on a diverse range of topics such as marketing and financial accounting, and receive guidance from mentors.

It will also include a final competition with learners pitching their ideas to the panel, with the top projects receiving mentorship and funding. Langa High Principal Philisa Ntshwanti said: “It is quite exciting. I am always a proponent of innovation but more so when it is geared towards young people, when it's geared towards sustainability and when it's geared to equipping our kids in making sure that when they do leave our school, they are able to be productive citizens.” Survé Philanthropies has pledged to upgrade 10 classrooms at the school by funding its painting and refurbishment.

Madiga Ryklief of Survé Philanthropies said: “We are truly honoured to be part of the AIA IX Programme and are excited about future collaborations with Langa High School. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to enhancing the classrooms at Langa High and look forward to making a meaningful difference together.” While the program is open to all learners in Cape Town, learners from Langa High School will be prioritised, Nangu said. Application forms for the programme will open in December and can be accessed via the African Innovation Solutions website.