African Swine Fever in pigs confirmed in George

African Swine Fever (ASF) has reared its ugly head again in the Southern Cape, leaving about 45 pigs dead since last week. The Western Cape Agriculture Department has confirmed the ASF outbreak in pigs of small-scale farmers on the outskirts of Groeneweide Park.

It is the fourth outbreak of the disease recorded along the Garden Route since 2022. “Previously, there had been outbreaks in KwaNonqaba and Mossel Bay in 2022 and 2023, which were both resolved, and an outbreak in Thembalethu in 2022, which remained a concern,” the department said. “It is estimated that about 45 pigs have died so far, with about 250 pigs remaining in the area.

“The area has been placed under quarantine, and residents have been urged not to remove any pigs or pig products from the area to prevent further spread of the disease.” There were no vaccinations or treatment currently available for the prevention ASF. The department called on pig owners to implement strict biosecurity to protect their livestock from the disease, and to contact their nearest state veterinary office should they have concerns.

“All carcasses should be disposed of safely; pigs should be confined to prevent roaming and potentially picking up and spreading the disease; hands, shoes, clothing, and equipment should be sanitised before and after contact with a pig, so people do not spread the virus between animals. “Any meat products should be thoroughly cooked before being fed to pigs. Farmers should confirm that any purchased pigs are bought from known ASF-free herds.” It said the ASF virus was specific to pigs and did not affect humans or other species of animals.