Africa’s biggest cannabis expo returns to Cape Town

Cape Town - The Cannabis Expo returns to Cape Town after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The expo is Africa’s largest of its kind and this year promises to be the biggest yet, taking place from March 24-27 at the Sun Exhibition Centre in GrandWest Casino.

Highlights of this year’s event include over 150 exhibitions representing the cannabis industry, the Cannabis Food Market, where attendees can enjoy cannabis-infused food and drinks, a cannabis convention that will host panel discussions and presentations from global leaders, and the brand new Freedom Festival, with artists and DJs performing throughout the event. The expo hosts business and professionals from all over the industry. Visitors are able to enjoy and participate in talks, presentations and panel discussions with cannabis industry leaders, experts, activists and government representatives on a variety of cannabis-related topics. Following Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during the State of the Nation Address to review current frameworks and look at easing policies to help the cannabis sector grow, Expo director Silas Howarth expressed his excitement at the event’s return.

“It’s great to be back in Cape Town, and after the recent government moves to further open up the cannabis industry we have seen a huge increase in exhibitors with new cannabis opportunities on offer,” said Howarth. He encouraged the public to come and support the event and enjoy everything the expo has to offer, as well as to learn more about the ins and outs of the industry. “The expo is a fun day out. No one, especially a first-timer, can walk out of the expo not having learned at least something about cannabis. Whether you’re serious about cannabis, interested in finding out about the latest cannabis products or just want to have a good time with cannabis vibes, you need to be at the Cannabis Expo.”

Tickets for the event are available online at R150 for a day pass and available for R200 at the door as well. [email protected] Cape Argus