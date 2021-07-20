Africa’s biggest energy event is set to take place the V&A Waterfront

Cape Town - Cape Town is set to host the continent’s first and biggest energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) 2021, at the V&A Waterfront. The event will focus on Africa’s role within the global energy transition and the future of Africa’s energy sector.

AEW consists of a four-day interactive exhibition and networking conference from November 9 to 12 by the African Energy Chamber, showcasing the African Energy Village that comprises various venues designed to host 700 delegates from Africa’s energy sector. After a year and a half of muted business tourism, Economic Opportunities and Asset Management Mayco member James Vos said the city welcomed this announcement. Vos said this event had the potential to have a huge impact on Cape Town’s industries and communities, because the conference would take a multi-platform, community-oriented approach to energy events.

“The conference won’t just be looking at oil and gas, but will also focus on renewable and sustainable energy solutions. Cape Town has been making significant strides in this sector, and so this is a prime opportunity to show what we have done and also what we have to offer in this regard,” said Vos. Vos said the Atlantis Greentech Special Economic Zone was one the viable initiatives in line with renewable and sustainable energy solutions and had already attracted investments of about R700 million. “I want to encourage businesses in all concerned sectors – from restaurants to cultural and retail – to start looking at how they can capitalise on this event,” said Vos.