After 104k Covid-19 tests, Western Cape has 235 deaths, 5 677 recoveries

Cape Town - The Western Cape has recorded 24 more Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 235. As of 1pm on Thursday, May 21, the province had 5 677 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 11 810 confirmed cases and 5 677 recoveries and 143 patients in ICU or high care. Premier Alan Winde said that the province has also conducted 104 347 tests so far, and specifically health teams in the Garden Route District have screened more than 70 000 people and have referred 404 for testing through the door-to-door screening and testing program. Winde has extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones as the virus continues to spread in the province. The national Department of Health figures for the Western Cape differ from those announced by Winde daily because the national figures are compiled from data supplied before the provincial figures are announced.

Picture: Western Cape Government

The premier said the country was shocked to hear about the death of a two-day old baby who had been born prematurely on Wednesday, as a result of Covid-19 infection.

"We are saddened by this tragic loss of such a young life and send our deepest sympathies to the family at this time. Western Cape doctors are currently investigating the case, to better understand all the details," he said.

Healthcare system preparedness

Winde added that the Western Cape Government has been working around the clock to make sure that the healthcare system is prepared at the peak, which includes making available additional immediate care, acute care and critical care capacity.

He said that 1 428 additional immediate care beds will be provided by temporary “field hospitals” in the Western Cape which includes:

The 850 additional beds provided for at the CTICC temporary hospital facility

330 beds at the Brackengate temporary hospital facility

68 beds at the Khayelitsha Thusong Centre

150 beds at the Cape Winelands Sonstraal Hospital

30 additional beds at the Tygerberg Hospital

2162 acute beds will be provided by existing public sector capacity including 658 additional beds through expansion, and the provincial government is also looking to make 550 critical care (ICU and High Care) beds available at the peak:

150 beds that already exist in public health facilities

100 additional beds to be added in the public sector (but additional resources are needed for these)

Winde said they will purchase 300 beds from the private sector for patients from the public sector

There are still an additional 300 ICU beds in the private sector available when this is considered, which means that a potential total of 850 ICU beds available in the Western Cape will be available.

"I would like to make clear therefore that the Western Cape Government's health response planning has taken all of the existing private and public sector ICU or high care beds into account, in an integrated single healthcare system response.

"As at close of business on Tuesday, the province had 143 patients in ICU or high care in both the public and private sector." Winde said.

"I must also make clear- while we have sufficient capacity at this time to meet our current critical care needs, as we have indicated before, even in the best-case scenario, we will still fall short of ICU beds.

"This is why it is so vitally important that we focus on protecting the most vulnerable."

He said that about 90 percent of people who contract Covid-19 will not require hospitalisation, but they're aware that the people most at risk of are the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions.

"This is why we will be streamlining our testing and contact tracing to focus on high risk groups such as health workers and vulnerable people. We will also be re-purposing our community screening and testing programme to focus on high risk groups.

"We have also provided in excess of 86 000 flu vaccines in the private sector thus far, with over 65 000 of these to vulnerable groups and over 25 000 to healthcare workers.

"We need the help of every single person. We simply can’t do this alone," he said.