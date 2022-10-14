After leading police to Meghan Cremer’s body murder accused said ‘it wasn’t my intention’

Cape Town - Shocking audio-visual footage of Jeremy Sias pointing out the remains of 30-year-old Meghan Cremer has been handed to the Western Cape High Court as the defence intends to recall two witnesses. The footage viewed in court on Monday was handed over and admitted as evidence on Thursday.

It shows Sias leading police officers Winston Pickard and Bangile Mhlakaza on a path through bush and sand in Philippi and showing the exact location where he dumped Cremer’s body. The video shows Cremer’s body lying face down beneath the thicket. While her face cannot be seen, the blue ribbon used to tie her hands, neck and feet is visible. Sias is also seen breaking down into tears immediately after telling police, “It wasn’t my intention”, as he holds on to Mhlakaza for support.

The court yesterday admitted evidence led by the State during the trial-within-a-trial, along with the transcripts of the audio-visual material, which was inaudible when viewed in court on Monday. Sias pleaded “not guilty” to four counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and defeating the administration of justice for his alleged attack on Cremer and subsequent attempts to discard evidence. The State alleged that Sias, a general worker at Vaderlandsche Rietvlei farm, entered the 30-year-old victim’s home on August 3, 2019, where he allegedly assaulted and strangled her to death, stuffed her body into the boot of her car and later dumped her remains in a bush off Olieboom Road.

From the outset, his lawyer, advocate Mohamed Sibda, disputed the audio-visuals – specifically what Sias said – being played to the court, with the view that it was prejudicial to his client’s rights. The video of Sias being questioned by Pickard before he led police to the body recorded Sias saying that he had committed a murder. State advocate Emily van Wyk yesterday indicated that the State intends to close its case but advocate Sibda said he wanted to recall two witnesses, including Sias’ girlfriend and Thomas Mbalula, who had been in a relationship with Cremer.