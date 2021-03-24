After temporary hold-up, Western Cape back to administering Covid-19 vaccines

Cape Town - The Western Cape has resumed vaccinations after having no vaccines to administer over the weekend. The Western Cape received another 12 760 vaccines on Monday as part of its third tranche allocation of 18 080 vaccines. This brings the total number of vaccines received to date in the Sisonke implementation study to 44 040. As of Friday, March 19, a total of 30 992 vaccines had been administered. “Vaccinations did not take place over the long weekend, as the province was awaiting delivery of its latest allocation of vaccines. “Vaccination of healthcare workers recommenced at all sites on Tuesday. An additional site at Caledon Hospital has now also come online to expand the number of rural vaccination sites,” Premier Alan Winde said.

The Sisonke vaccines are being administered in four tranches over an eight-week period, with new batches of vaccines arriving weekly.

​“While vaccinations are an important part of our response to Covid-19 until we have widespread coverage, the most effective tool we have to prevent infection is our own behaviour.

“This is especially important over the next few weeks, as many people observe religious holidays and schools break up in April. Should you be planning gatherings during this time, protect yourself and your loved ones by ensuring that these are held outside or in well-ventilated spaces, and that you avoid close contact and crowding,” Winde said.

He encouraged Western Cape residents to always wear their masks and practice good hygiene by washing hands and keeping surfaces clean.

“Businesses can play their part by ensuring that they adhere to Covid-19 protocols around the maximum numbers of people allowed in venues, mask- wearing and hygiene.”

