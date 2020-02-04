The City said the underspend was due to contractual disputes.
The City said in its 2018/19 annual report there had been various contractual claims by suppliers and staff, which are currently in dispute and subject to mediation.
The AG’s report said no reasonable steps were taken to prevent irregular expenditure of more than R950million. The report also stated that most of the irregular expenditure was due to non-compliance in supply chain management.
Some goods and services with a transaction value above R200000 were procured without inviting competitive bids, as is required by the Municipal Finance Management Act. Bid specifications for some tenders were drafted in a biased manner, and did not allow all potential suppliers to offer their goods or services, which is in contravention of the bid regulations.