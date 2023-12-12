Ageing Woodstock netball court receives a facelift

The City of Cape Town Cape Town has transformed an aged and dilapidated netball court into a versatile multi-purpose space at Golders Green Park in Woodstock. The project, which started 18 months ago by the City’s Recreation and Parks Department under the leadership of local ward councillor Ian McMahon, is said to reflect the city’s commitment to providing modern, inclusive, and enjoyable recreational areas for everyone.

Lyndon Khan, the mayor’s spokesperson, said the project is aimed at breathing new life into the ageing netball court and that the visionary decision to merge netball and basketball facilities creates a dynamic space for sports enthusiasts of all ages. He said the court is inspired by the Netball World Cup spirit and that it was part of the netball court upgrades in local communities during the World Cup earlier this year. However, inclement weather delayed the completion of the project. “A total of R84,000 from the ward budget was allocated for outdoor gym equipment installation, while the Recreation and Parks Department invested approximately R500 000 in the netball/basketball court.

“This year’s ward-allocated budget of R150,000 facilitated the addition of permanent tiered seating, providing a comfortable space for onlookers. Moreover, new play equipment and greenery along the park’s border enhance the overall appeal,” said Khan. He said Park Buddy Bradwin Schultz has been appointed to oversee ongoing park maintenance and beautification efforts. His responsibilities include ensuring regular watering and care of the park to maintain its lush appearance and fostering continuous collaboration with the community and authorities to uphold the park as a safe and vibrant hub of activity.