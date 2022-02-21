Agony for family member who heard cries for help coming from her sister’s burning shack

Cape Town - A family member who lost two siblings in a devastating fire in Nonkqubela, Khayelitsha, on Friday said she was still haunted by the cries for help coming from her sister’s shack. Two candles are believed to have been the cause of the fire in which five friends perished.

The devastating fire followed yet another blaze that occurred at Q section three days earlier, leaving 13 families homeless. Siviwe Xhalanga said her sister Nolufefe Zongile and brother Mkhululi Tovana were celebrating with friends after she had eventually rebuilt her shack that had been damaged by another fire in November. “I was awakened by the sound of them trying to exit the shack. When I went out and realised that the fire was already coming out of the windows, I reached for a bucket of water to try to extinguish it through the window.

“The fire was already getting stronger and they could not open the door as the key was inside my sister’s pocket. I then shouted for assistance but it was too late,” she said. Xhalanga said her siblings and friends had been cleaning the shack, which also had stacks of clothes from various donations. She said that while the family was devastated at the loss they were relieved that Zongile’s 3-year-old daughter was not involved in the fire.

Xhalanga said Zongile had tried to fetch her daughter from a neighbour's house, but because she was asleep, she was asked to collect her in the morning. Nangamso Bhontsi, who also lost her sister in the fire, said the families were awaiting DNA tests before making funeral arrangements. “Of the people that died in the fire, there are those with no IDs and we have to first go to Home Affairs. However, we have been promised that the DNA tests will be performed on Tuesday.