Agriculture department warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in African horse sickness cases

Cape Town - The Western Cape agriculture department has warned of a dramatic increase in African horse sickness (AHS) cases across the country over the past few months and has taken measures to prevent direct movement into the AHS-controlled area of the province. Beaufort West, which is outside the AHS-controlled area, has also been affected and departmental spokesperson Mary James said the situation was being continually assessed.

“Clients should be prepared for the likelihood that any movement into the AHS-controlled area from the AHS-infected area which includes some parts of the Western Cape, may require movement via a registered Stop Over quarantine facility,” said James. She said that all movements of all horses, donkeys, mules and zebras into the controlled area required a movement permit even if going via a Stop Over quarantine facility. The department said movement permits for entry into the AHS-controlled area can be obtained by contacting the email address: [email protected]

The list of registered Stop Over quarantine facilities can also be requested at this address. James said AHS vaccinations are only allowed between June, 1 to October, 31 annually, and that vaccinations within the AHS-surveillance zone can only proceed with permission from the State Veterinary Services. Meanwhile, the department has also warned of the rising risk of foot-and-mouth disease infection.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease of cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and pigs. While the current outbreak is only found in cattle and buffalo in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal, all livestock owners in the Western Cape have been urged to purchase livestock only from reliable sources and preferably not from affected provinces. Chairperson of the Western Cape Legislature’s agriculture standing committee, Andricus van der Westhuizen, said he had submitted parliamentary questions to agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer about the specific measures the province and the national government had taken to prevent the disease spreading to the Western Cape.

“The disease has serious economic repercussions because infected animals cannot be exported and a full-blown outbreak could lead to a possible ban on South African meat products,” he warned. [email protected] Cape Argus