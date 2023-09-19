Air force pilot sets his sights on Mr South Africa 2023 title

Cape Town - Air force pilot and flight instructor Clayton Mnise is trading one runway for another as he plans to strut his way to the title of Mr South Africa 2023. The pageant takes place on November 11 at the Vodacom Dome in Midrand. Mnise was announced as a top 10 finalist last month and is the only contestant to represent the Western Cape.

“I feel honoured to have made it this far and I especially feel honoured being the only one to represent the Western Cape. Even though I grew up in Pretoria, I've been here a long time and consider it home,” said Mnise. Currently stationed at Air Force Base Langebaan, Mnise joked that his students “pestered” him into entering the pageant. They submitted his entry and even arranged for the photographer on base to take his picture. He had forgotten about the submission until he received an email from the pageant saying he was a successful candidate, he said. Originally from Atteridgeville in Pretoria, Mnise was one of the first black air force pilots in his township. As a teen he had aspirations of becoming a doctor but soon had a change of heart after watching a movie about black pilots.

“The movie was called ‘Tuskegee Airmen’ and it intrigued me. The next day my mother said my face had lit up while I was watching the movie. She asked me if I’d ever thought of becoming a pilot. I asked her how we would pay for my studies and she told me to leave it to her,” he said. No stranger to breaking barriers, Mnise was part of the first Silver Falcons aerobatic display team that was made up entirely of members of colour. Now ready for a new challenge, he says winning the Mr South Africa title would help him shed light on positive masculine traits. “I want to inspire more young South African men to believe in themselves. We live in a world filled with gender-based violence. I want to show young men that it’s possible to be masculine while balancing a respectful and more tender side,” he said.