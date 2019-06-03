Airbnb has raised concerns that the new proposed tourism regulations have the potential to be unfair to South African citizens

Cape Town - Airbnb has raised concerns that the new proposed tourism regulations have the potential to be unfair to South African citizens and will discourage people from entering the tourism industry. The company’s comments follow a meeting it had with the Tourism Ministry.

“We had a meeting with the ministry last week. We are very appreciative of the opportunity to engage with them. It wasn’t just us, but it was a number of our hosts there sharing their stories. We had the opportunity to share our concerns about the current draft with them [the ministry], saying we do believe it has the potential to be unfair and really disadvantage specifically people from previously disadvantaged communities,” said Velma Corcoran, country manager for sub- Saharan Africa at Airbnb.

For more than two months Airbnb has been mum on its thoughts on the amendments to the tourism regulations and has maintained that it supports clear and progressive rules that support the sustainable growth of home sharing.

The government published the Tourism Amendment Bill, which stipulates that short-term home rentals will fall under the Tourism Act.

The amendment empowers the tourism minister to lay down “thresholds” for Airbnb in South Africa. These could include limits on how many nights guests are allowed to stay over, or how much income an Airbnb may earn.

Another aspect of the new regulation is the determination of zones where Airbnbs are allowed.

Airbnb, much like ride-sharing app Uber and metered taxis, has come under fire from established hotels and bed-and-breakfasts.

Fedhasa, in conjunction with SA Tourism, the Tourism Business Council of South Africa and other groups, had lobbied the authorities to make the regulations applicable to all.

Airbnb has become the fastest-growing online platform in the world since it launched in 2009. It's an online portal that allows people to rent their properties or spare guest rooms.

“We are absolutely open to be regulated. However, we believe that those regulations should be clear, fair and fit for purpose.

“One of the things that is important to us is that there is a clear distinction between that which is occasional, non-professional activity and that which is professional and also that you are not increasing the barriers to entry,” Corcoran said.

Cape Town chief executive EnveCr Duminy said: “The Tourism Amendment Bill in its current form suggests that the tourism minister may have the power to put in place regulations. As it is still open for comment from the public and has not yet been passed into law, we don’t know what a final version may say.

“If it were to pass into law with no changes, it is best to see what the tourism minister may do with those new powers.”

