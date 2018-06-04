The meeting to plan the way forward for the renaming of Cape Town International Airport was disrupted on Monday night. Picture: Jason Felix/Cape Argus

Cape Town - The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said despite the public participation meeting descending into chaos on Monday night, comments on the new name for Cape Town International Airport would still be accepted.

The meeting became heated as various groups were at loggerheads over the new name for the airport, but Acsa said the meeting was "ultimately properly concluded in spite of demonstrations that disrupted proceedings for a period".

"Submissions on new names for the airport are still open until midnight on 6 June 2018 for any member of the public to motivate their choice," Acsa said.

"Those who did not manage to be heard at the public consultation can therefore still have a say. Proposals made by e-mail and through other channels will carry equal weight to those made at public meetings.

"Decisions on a new airport name will not be influenced by threats or based on who shouted the loudest. Views expressed at consultation meetings do not constitute a binding vote on the name to be selected," Acsa said.

Monday night's meeting was attended by around 800 people, who made a variety of submissions, the operating company said.

"There were many in attendance who had come to make their representations peacefully and cooperatively. There were others who appeared to have come with the specific intention to disrupt the meeting," Acsa said.

"When the intention of the meeting was disregarded and when other attendees were threatened, it was imperative that Airports Company South Africa protect the integrity of the consultation and the safety of those in attendance. The meeting was therefore declared closed until the disruptors had agreed to proceed in a more respectful manner.

"The decision to close the meeting until the disruptors again agreed to conduct themselves respectfully was necessary because such a consultation cannot continue when its integrity has been undermined.

"The meeting was then reconvened and continued until the allocated time of 8pm with many casting votes for their favourite name both verbally and by ballot," Acsa said.

Proposals can be submitted by e-mail to [email protected] or [email protected], hand-delivered to the Airports Company South Africa offices at the nearest airport or SMS’s can be sent to 079 947 7410.

