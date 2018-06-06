Cape Town - The SA Communist Party wants Cape Town International Airport renamed after its slain former leader, Chris Hani.

The party said it had made an official submission.

The public comment phase for submissions closes at midnight on Wednesday.

"The South African Communist Party in the Western Cape Province confirms that its submission to CHAND, an entity acting on behalf of the Department of Transport and the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), calls for the Cape Town International Airport to be renamed after Chris Hani," the party said in a statement.

"The SACP calls for this recognition of Hani, one of the unquestionable giants of our liberation struggle who served our people wholeheartedly. Hani was murdered in cold blood while he was resolutely pushing for the achievement of our democracy and complete social emancipation," the party said.

Hani served as leader of the party from 1991 until his assassination in 1993.

The party also condemned the raucous behaviour of some individuals and groups at the airport renaming public meeting held earlier in the week.

"The SACP strongly condemns the criminal behaviour and intimidation displayed at the public hearing held on Monday, 4 June 2018 at the Cape Town International Airport. This conduct has contaminated the process and must be addressed. The SACP further condemns attempts, linked with the anarchy, at suppressing Hani's name. This suppression has unfortunately been given practical expression in media coverage," the party said.

"For the record, the SACP has made its submission at the hearings. The SACP’s proposal must not be prejudiced. The Party respects the rule of law and human rights, and would NOT stoop so low in order to attract attention to its submission."

