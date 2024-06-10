Airports Company SA commends arrest of 70-year-old 'drug smuggler' at CT International Airport

Cape Town - The Airports Company SA (Acsa) has commended the actions of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and Border Police that led to the arrest of the 70-year-old alleged drug mule at Cape Town International Airport. In an operation conducted by the Hawks Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team, in conjunction with Border Police, information was followed up that led to the arrest of the UK citizen, who was about to leave South Africa last week.

A search uncovered about 4.1 kg of methamphetamine (tik) with a value of around R600000 in a hidden compartment in the man’s suitcase. The suspect was arrested and detained at Ravensmead SAPS, pending further investigation. He is expected to make his first appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today.

Acsa regional general manager Mark Maclean praised the swift action of the Hawks and Border Police. “Acsa would like to congratulate the law enforcement agencies involved in this operation and thank them for their ongoing work and dedication to stamping out the smuggling of illicit drugs across our borders,” he said. “We have a zero-tolerance approach to any criminal activity across our airport network in South Africa.

“This unwavering stance is integral to our mission of maintaining the highest safety and security standards. “Our commitment involves rigorous security measures, continuous monitoring, and close collaboration with law enforcement agencies to prevent and address any threats. “By prioritising safety and security, we aim to provide a secure and trustworthy environment for everyone who passes through our airports.”