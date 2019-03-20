THE Cape Town Big Walk has contributed to the Al Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource Centre, which is open to the public. Picture: Supplied

Cape Tow - Giving back always has a knock-on effect, and sometimes the smallest generosity can go a long way towards creating a better society. It is in that spirit that the Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk, presented by Double “O”, has become a staple few can miss out on.

The Big Walk, in its 19th year, does not only encourage Capetonians to get fit - the money received from its participants also goes towards chosen beneficiaries who already help their communities.

The Al-Ikhlaas Academia Library and Resource Centre, inside the Academia complex at Islamia College in Lansdowne, has tried to play an integral role in the academic and spiritual development of its patrons.

The Islamic library was established in September 1987 in Primrose Park as a response to an acute need in the community for access to Islamic literature.

“Creating awareness of the library and its services is very important. This is vital to encourage reading and empowerment through knowledge for all,” said library spokesperson Mahmood Sanglay.

“The library and its services are free and open to all people.

“We are keen to acquire books that are in high demand and that will encourage people to read more. We also welcome the public to use the library’s technology services, like its computers and the internet.

“The public is also welcome to visit our art gallery displaying local art.”

“The Big Walk is a major contributor to the running costs of the library, and its impact is significant,” Sanglay said.

People are urged to register before they miss out on all the fun. The event will begin outside Cape Town Stadium on April 7, and ends at the Cape Town Track.

Free cold drinks, exciting prizes such as an overseas trip for two, tablets and bicycles will be on offer.

Sanglay added that anyone with collections of useful books in good condition may donate such material if they wanted to help the library in other ways.

[email protected]