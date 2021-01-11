Alarm as Covid-19 second wave death toll soars over 100 a day in the Western Cape

Cape Town - The Western Cape have consistently reported more than 100 Covid-19 related deaths daily, for two weeks, during the second wave of the pandemic. This comes as the province surpassed the unsettling 8 000 mark in terms of deaths due to the virus over the weekend. The province reported 8 182 Covid-19 related deaths as of Sunday. The daily death count is considerably higher than that of the first wave experienced in the province. According to the update on Covid-19 provided by Premier Alan Winde from Monday to Friday last week, the province recorded a whopping 763 new deaths.

Health Department spokesperson, Mark van der Heever confirmed that the number of daily deaths has far exceeded that of the first wave.

“This is due to more people requiring admission which in turn results in more people succumbing,” said Van der Heever.

The second wave trends are the same as the the trends experienced during the first wave in the province.

Van der Heever reiterated that the elderly and people with comorbidities were more at risk of becoming severely ill when contracting the virus.

“We have seen an increase in the total number of admissions due to the second wave, which has seen far more infections across the board. We therefore appeal to all age groups, young and old, to take every precaution to stop the spread of coronavirus.”

The Western Cape reported 43 026 active cases, 237 912 confirmed cases with 186 705 recoveries as of yesterday (Sun).

The province added 3 162 new cases over the 24-hour period from Saturday. Around 1 117 346 Covid-19 tests have been conducted.

“The increasing number of deaths in the province is concerning. This virus will not be curtailed at health facilities but in our communities, we have the power to stop this spread by staying safe,” said Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

She strongly advised the public to commit to adhering to safety measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“Protecting ourselves and our loved ones by wearing our masks, washing our hands, and keeping our distance. Always ensure that there is fresh air circulating, and avoid crowded places, confined spaces and close contact.”

Cape Argus