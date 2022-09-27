Albertinia residents petition court to deny double child murder accused bail

Cape Town - Timothy Ova, 53, appeared in the Riversdale Magistrate’s Court after the discovery of the bodies of two girls, aged 9 and 10, in his shack in Theronville, Albertinia. Ova opted for Legal Aid representation and the matter was postponed to Thursday, when a formal bail application will be heard in the Albertinia Magistrate’s Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ova’s appearance on Monday followed his arrest on Friday as he tried to flee his Jan Fiskaal Street residence, where the bodies were found. The girls were reported missing last Wednesday, and by Thursday angry family and residents who suspected Ova of holding the girls captive forced police to open his shack. When they entered, they were shocked to find the girls dead. One was stuffed into a blue plastic drum, the other was underneath a bed. A hole had been dug in the floor to try to dispose of their remains.

Police confirmed that a preliminary autopsy report revealed that they died of suffocation. Maureen Vaaltyn, the mother of 9-year-old Jacorine, 8, said she believed Ova killed her daughter because of drugs. “All they need to do with him is make sure he is never released from custody, lock him up and throw away the key. My child loved food and I understand he would always buy and give children sweets, but I think he must have been high on tik,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

John Moos, foster parent to 10-year-old Sharon Arries, said he hoped the community would be taken seriously next time they approached the police to act. “I really hope the police will do their work properly in future. When I first reported this issue to them, they didn’t follow up properly and didn’t give me proper feedback. We, as the community, had to intervene in order to get our children back. “We don’t want these kinds of people in our community any longer because they are a clear danger to our children. We will do everything in our power to oppose his release on bail,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Community leader Ivan Mangaliso said a petition had been created to deny Ova’s release. “The family and community members went to the court to submit to the magistrate their request and petition that the perpetrator should not get bail,” he said. “This incident exposes our gaps in child safety and prevention, and it also creates a new awareness towards the safety of children. People are now aware that they should not take for granted that they live in a small town and everything is fine, but also have a responsibility to ensure that our children are safe,” he said.