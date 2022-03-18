Alcardo Andrews Foundation still fighting to obtain land to continue community work

Cape Town - The Alcardo Andrews Foundation remains at loggerheads with the ward councillor and law enforcement over the current space the foundation’s kitchen container occupies. Alcardo Andrews Foundation remains at loggerheads with a ward councillor and law enforcement over the space the foundation’s kitchen container occupies.

Story continues below Advertisment

Run by Avril Andrews, the foundation provides food and a safe space for community members. In recent weeks tensions have increased as law enforcement have been at the container during lunchtime to try to intimidate them to leave the space. The matter has reached the ears of the mayor’s office. His office said they were aware of the feeding scheme but said a formal application must be made to get permission to put the container on the land.

Foundation member Lesley Wyngaard said they submitted formal requests for the land in February 2019. “We asked for approval to put the container on this land. We made applications and our file of correspondence dates back to 2019. However, a few months later they came back to us and said we could no longer do it,” Wyngaard said. The council took no action regarding the land and the foundation continued doing its work, which has helped the community in a big way.

Story continues below Advertisment

Many other NPOs in the community have referred people to “Aunty Avril” to get food and support. Andrews said the recent tensions had been overwhelming and she did not understand why the container needed to be shut down. “The council are acting as if we’ve done something illegal but all we want to do is help people in the community.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I have questioned my faith as to why this is happening but we will continue to help those who need it more than we do.” Some residents also expressed their frustration at the recent events. “She helps the kids with food and schooling. If she is gone, who will feed more than 100 people a day?” said one of the community’s mothers.

Story continues below Advertisment