Alcohol ban to cost SA 18 000 jobs, while wine industry to lose R1bn

Cape Town - Through the provincial Special Adjustment Budget that was tabled last week it has been revealed that the alcohol ban is on course to cost R1 billion in losses for the wine industry, as well as the potential loss of 18000 jobs. DA Provincial Spokesperson on Agriculture Andricus van der Westhuizen said: “Thousands of jobs stand to be lost due to the closing of businesses and the laying-off of workers, because of the immense pressure of the ban. The industry helps support 35 000 township-based businesses which not only help keep families and individuals’ livelihoods going, but also the economy of these communities.” Van der Westhuizen said the flip-flopping of regulations had severely hit the provincial economy. “Wine producers will not be able to pay Sars excise duties of more than R5 billion for July and August. This loss of tax income creates a heavy burden on all taxpayers who are already significantly stretched. The wine industry will have to ask for a deferment on excise duty payments as they cannot afford the resulting fees. Wine producers have supported the fight against Covid-19, but have not received the same assistance in return. Producers have utilised their own assets to produce sanitisation products,” he said. Last week Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier delivered his R3.05bn Special Adjustment Budget to support the fight against Covid-19 in the province. Of this budget R14million goes to the Department of Economic Development and Tourism to support small businesses, workplace safety and screening passengers at George Airport.

Earlier this month President Cyril Ramaphosa reinstated a ban on the sale of alcohol. The decision left alcohol industry bodies fuming as they were not consulted.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen wine farms have taken the government to court over the new regulations. An urgent high court application was filed in the North Gauteng High Court last Monday. Among some of the respondents are the Franschhoek Wine Valley Tourist Association, Stellenbosch Wine Routes, Welbedacht Wines, Paarl Wine Route Association and Rust and Vrede Wynlandgoed. The court application has cited the Minister of Tourism, Cabinet and the President.

Stellenbosch Wine Routes and at least 300 wineries, with Visit Stellenbosch, are throwing their weight behind an official legal application requesting evidence from the Ministry of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs to explain the reintroduction of a blanket ban on the domestic sale and transportation of alcohol.

Stellenbosch Wine Routes and Visit Stellenbosch chairperson Mike Ratcliffe said: “We question the rationality of newly promulgated regulations that ban wine consumption on wine farms and in restaurants. We also question the regulations which ban the physical or online purchase of wine for consumption at home. Further, we seek clarity on the assumption that the above actions will lead to the overburdening of South Africa’s health system, especially when the volume can effectively be regulated and limited.”

